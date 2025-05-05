67°F
Raiders hire former Eagles staffer as front office makeover continues

This is a 2009 photo of Anthony Patch of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Saturday, April 25, 2009 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2025 - 1:17 pm
 

The Raiders continued to remake their front office Monday, hiring Anthony Patch as a senior personnel executive.

Patch has been with the Eagles since 2002 and has won two Super Bowls with the organization. He was most recently the club’s senior director of college scouting.

Patch worked with Raiders general manager John Spytek in Philadelphia from 2005 to 2009. He is the third recent addition to Spytek’s front office in Las Vegas.

The Raiders hired Brian Stark as an assistant general manager and Johnathon Stigall as an assistant college scouting director last week.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

