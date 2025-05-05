Raiders hire former Eagles staffer as front office makeover continues

The Raiders continued to remake their front office Monday by hiring the Eagles former senior director of college scouting.

The Raiders continued to remake their front office Monday, hiring Anthony Patch as a senior personnel executive.

Patch has been with the Eagles since 2002 and has won two Super Bowls with the organization. He was most recently the club’s senior director of college scouting.

Patch worked with Raiders general manager John Spytek in Philadelphia from 2005 to 2009. He is the third recent addition to Spytek’s front office in Las Vegas.

The Raiders hired Brian Stark as an assistant general manager and Johnathon Stigall as an assistant college scouting director last week.

