Raiders hire offensive coordinator off Patriots’ staff

Mick Lombardi, the Patriots’ wide receivers coach for the past two seasons, has been hired by Raiders coach Josh McDaniels as the team’s offensive coordinator.

New England Patriots receivers coach Mick Lombardi faces reporters following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

This is a 2019 photo of Mick Lombardi of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Monday, June 3, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

The Raiders again have dipped into the Patriots’ coaching pool to fill two more positions on the staff.

Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi has been hired by Raiders coach Josh McDaniels as the team’s offensive coordinator, and New England offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo will now hold that position for the Raiders.

The 33-year-old Lombardi, whose father is longtime NFL executive Mike Lombardi, will be a coordinator for the first time. Mike Lombardi spent almost a decade as the Raiders’ senior personnel executive.

McDaniels is expected to call offensive plays.

Lombardi has been an offensive assistant for the 49ers, Jets and Patriots, taking over as the assistant quarterbacks coach for New England in 2019. He has been the wide receivers coach for the past two seasons.

Bricillo, 45, was a longtime college assistant before joining the Patriots in 2019. He was the co-offensive line coach in 2020 and took on the solo responsibilities this season.

