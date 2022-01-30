57°F
Raiders

Raiders hiring Dave Ziegler as new general manager

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2022 - 10:41 am
 
Updated January 30, 2022 - 10:46 am
Allegiant Stadium's media mesh screen featuring a Pro Bowl advertisement on it on Tues. Jan. 25 ...
Allegiant Stadium's media mesh screen featuring a Pro Bowl advertisement on it on Tues. Jan. 25, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Raiders are reportedly hiring Dave Ziegler as their new general manager.

Ziegler is the pro personnel director for the New England Patriots, and his addition is expected to lead to long-time Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels being hired as the Raiders’ new head coach.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

