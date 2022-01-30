Raiders hiring Dave Ziegler as new general manager

The Raiders are expected to hire New England Pro Personnel Director Dave Ziegler as their new general manager

The Raiders are reportedly hiring Dave Ziegler as their new general manager.

Ziegler is the pro personnel director for the New England Patriots, and his addition is expected to lead to long-time Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels being hired as the Raiders’ new head coach.

