Raiders hiring Patriots’ McDaniels as coach, Ziegler as GM

The Raiders are close to finalizing an agreement with Josh McDaniels to be their next head coach. The deal is not official, but a formal announcement appears imminent.

McDaniels, the long-time offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, met with Raiders owner Mark Davis and key decision-makers Friday and Saturday.

The addition of McDaniels will include the hiring of Patriots pro personnel chief Dave Ziegler as the Raiders’ general manager. McDaniels and Ziegler have a relationship that dates back to their days as teammates on the John Carroll University football team. They have also worked together in Denver and New England.

The Raiders are enamored with McDaniels’ offensive acumen and are counting on him to push quarterback Derek Carr and their offense to new heights.

Among the areas they hope he can quickly address are red-zone offense, scoring and third-down offense.

Over the last three seasons, the Raiders ranked 29th, 23rd and 22nd in red-zone touchdown percentage. Aside from 2020, when the Patriots replaced Brady with Cam Newton and finished 24th in that category, New England has consistently been one of the most proficient touchdown-scoring teams in the red zone.

That includes finishing seventh in the NFL last year (63.08 percent) with rookie quarterback Mac Jones at the helm and finishing in the top 12 from 2016-19.

Last year, the Raiders ranked 22nd in third-down conversion rate at 37.95 percent. The Patriots were sixth at 43.95.

McDaniels comes with some red flags after he failed in his first head coach go-around with the Denver Broncos from 2009 to 2010. Over the course of his stint with the Broncos, he went 11-17 and was fired 12 games into his second season. He also agreed to become the Indianapolis Colts coach in 2018, only to back out at the 11th hour.

The Raiders, though, believe McDaniels has grown from his experience in Denver and were apparently satisfied with his explanation of the reasons that led to his abrupt decision to back out of his commitment to the Colts.

