Raiders hiring Pats’ McDaniels as coach, officially add Ziegler as GM

The Raiders are close to finalizing an agreement with Josh McDaniels to be their next head coach. The deal is not official, but a formal announcement appears imminent.

The Raiders are hiring Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach. The announcement is not yet official as details continue to be worked out. The Silver and Black have officially announced the hire of Patriots' executive Dave Ziegler as their new general manager. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

McDaniels, the longtime offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, met with Raiders owner Mark Davis and key decision-makers Friday and Saturday.

Also, Sunday morning the team announced it had hired Patriots pro personnel chief Dave Ziegler as its general manager. McDaniels and Ziegler have a relationship that dates back to their days as teammates on the John Carroll University football team. They have also worked together in Denver and New England.