60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Raiders

Raiders home game moved out of prime time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2022 - 10:28 am
 
The Raiders line up against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL preseason ...
The Raiders line up against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Dec. 18 game between the Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium has been flexed out of prime time and will now kick off at 1:05 p.m.

That switch means the Las Vegas Bowl, featuring a matchup between Oregon State and Florida, will move to 11:30 a.m. The time change will allow the crew to turn Allegiant Stadium over in time to make it NFL-ready.

An NFC East battle between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders will now air in prime time on NBC in place of the Raiders and Patriots, which will pit coach Josh McDaniels against his mentor, New England’s Bill Belichick.

The game will now air on Fox.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
From tears to smiles: Raiders win 3rd straight game
From tears to smiles: Raiders win 3rd straight game
2
Raiders unfazed by Keenan Allen’s ‘barbecued chicken’ comment
Raiders unfazed by Keenan Allen’s ‘barbecued chicken’ comment
3
Raiders report card: Josh McDaniels gets ‘A’ for coaching
Raiders report card: Josh McDaniels gets ‘A’ for coaching
4
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
5
3 takeaways from Raiders’ win: Davante Adams, Chandler Jones star
3 takeaways from Raiders’ win: Davante Adams, Chandler Jones star
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert rolls out against the Arizona Cardinals during ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 13
By / RJ

Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz (@fitz_doug) analyzes every Week 13 Sunday and Monday game, with odds, trends and final scores.