75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders’ home games most in demand on secondary ticket market

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2022 - 11:33 am
 
Fans, including Jack Wright, of Fresno, Calif. and Emma Stewart of Turlock Calif., celebrate Ra ...
Fans, including Jack Wright, of Fresno, Calif. and Emma Stewart of Turlock Calif., celebrate Raiders overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Following the 2022 NFL schedule release last week, fans flocked to the secondary ticket market to get an early jump on nabbing a seat to their preferred contest.

Of those, the Raiders were the most in demand ticket early on in the secondary ticket market, ticketing technology company Logitix announced Friday.

The average Raiders home game ticket at Allegiant Stadium on the secondary market is $595, The Raiders are followed by the Miami Dolphins ($387), Los Angeles Chargers ($361), L.A. Rams ($359) and Kansas City Chiefs ($354).

The Raiders also have multiple entries among the top 10 selling games of the season so far.

The New Year’s Day match up against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium is the most expensive ticket with an average selling price of $777. The Raiders’ Oct. 2 game against the Denver Broncos is the second most expensive ticket at $555. The Houston Texans’ visit to Las Vegas is fifth on the list at $404 and the Raiders’ game at L.A. Rams is sixth at $399.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Allegiant offering all-in-1 Raiders game Las Vegas travel packages
Allegiant offering all-in-1 Raiders game Las Vegas travel packages
2
Cousin of Raiders wide receiver killed in Bay Area
Cousin of Raiders wide receiver killed in Bay Area
3
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue back on track after pandemic hit
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue back on track after pandemic hit
4
Raiders sign 3 free agents
Raiders sign 3 free agents
5
Golden Knights, Raiders to again battle for Vegas in softball game
Golden Knights, Raiders to again battle for Vegas in softball game
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST