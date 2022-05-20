Raiders’ home games most in demand on secondary ticket market

Following the 2022 NFL schedule release, fans flocked to the secondary ticket market to get an early jump on nabbing a seat to their preferred contest.

Fans, including Jack Wright, of Fresno, Calif. and Emma Stewart of Turlock Calif., celebrate Raiders overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Following the 2022 NFL schedule release last week, fans flocked to the secondary ticket market to get an early jump on nabbing a seat to their preferred contest.

Of those, the Raiders were the most in demand ticket early on in the secondary ticket market, ticketing technology company Logitix announced Friday.

The average Raiders home game ticket at Allegiant Stadium on the secondary market is $595, The Raiders are followed by the Miami Dolphins ($387), Los Angeles Chargers ($361), L.A. Rams ($359) and Kansas City Chiefs ($354).

The Raiders also have multiple entries among the top 10 selling games of the season so far.

The New Year’s Day match up against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium is the most expensive ticket with an average selling price of $777. The Raiders’ Oct. 2 game against the Denver Broncos is the second most expensive ticket at $555. The Houston Texans’ visit to Las Vegas is fifth on the list at $404 and the Raiders’ game at L.A. Rams is sixth at $399.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.