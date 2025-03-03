Raiders home games see decrease in crowds; UNLV has increase

Allegiant Stadium drew more than 600,000 fans for Raiders and UNLV football games during their 2024 seasons, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data.

Free agents to know for Raiders: potential targets at each position

UNLV fans and the band celebrate another core against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV fans celebrate a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans cheer during the second half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Raiders fans cheer the team on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs fans watch an NFL game against Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Allegiant Stadium drew more than 600,000 fans for Raiders and UNLV football games during their 2024 seasons.

The nine Raiders games — two preseason and seven regular season — drew 493,595 fans, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data. The team’s final home game, Jan. 5 against the Chargers, isn’t counted in the total, with that number not expected to be released until May’s stadium authority meeting with the 2025 Quarter 1 event activity report.

Based on the Raiders’ average attendance last season of 54,843, the 2024 season total should end up around 548,000.

Of the fans who attended Raiders home games, an average of 68 percent were from outside the Las Vegas Valley. The game with the largest percentage of out-of-town attendees was Oct. 27 against the Chiefs at 73 percent (59,101).

The Raiders-Steelers game Oct. 14 drew the largest crowd of the season at 59,312. The Raiders-Jaguars game Dec. 22 drew the smallest at 46,561.

Raiders home games drew 547,026 in 2021, 551,656 in 2022 and 567,724 in 2023.

UNLV’s season, which included a top-25 ranking and second consecutive bowl appearance for the first time in school history, saw 139,747 fans attend home games. That’s the largest total for the Rebels since they began playing at Allegiant Stadium in 2020.

The largest crowd last season was for the Oct. 25 showdown against Boise State, which drew 33,918.

UNLV home games drew 93,652 in 2021, 80,419 in 2022 and 108,556 in 2023. That represents a 28 percent increase from 2023 to 2024.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.