Raiders honor National Teacher of the Year from Las Vegas

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders honored Juliana Urtubey from Kermit R. Booker Sr. Elementary School in Las Vegas, who was recently named the 2021 National Teacher of the Year.

Last week, the special education teacher and learning strategist was honored on “CBS This Morning” and by first lady Jill Biden, a fellow educator.

Urtubey is the first Latino Teacher of the Year since 2005 to win the award, according to the Council of Chief State School Officers, which oversees the presentation.

Urtubey was named the 2021 Nevada Teacher of the Year in September, and represented the state in the national competition.

As the National Teacher of the Year, she’ll receive a paid year off from classroom duties, which will be covered by the state and district, while the council arranges travel and speaking tours.