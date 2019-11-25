Raiders hope loss to Jets is another wake-up call

“I think this will be good for us,” said wide receiver Tyrell Williams. “We have a stretch of five games left, and we’re going to make a playoff push.”

Raiders' players say they will bounce back from their loss to Jets when they head in to face division rival Kansas City Chiefs next week. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — If you believe in wake up calls — and the Raiders were of that belief Sunday, — then maybe the 34-3 blowout they suffered to the New York Jets is exactly what they needed.

After winning three consecutive games and vaulted into the AFC West division race the Raiders got humbled by a Jets team fighting to stay out of last place.

“I think this will be good for us,” said wide receiver Tyrell Williams. “We have a stretch of five games left, and we’re going to make a playoff push. So I think this was a good test for us. We have to look at ourselves and get right back to where we want to be.”

Derek Carr said the team has to grow from getting their “butts kicked.”

“They got after us from start to finish and hopefully it’s an eye-opener,” Carr said. “Hopefully, we take it and learn from it kind of like earlier in the season against the Vikings. We got our face kicked in a little bit. You try to look forward and hopefully it wakes everybody up.

“You can look in some people’s eyes and some people react differently to getting punched in the mouth.Sadly enough, I’ve been on some teams where we’ve had our fair share of getting hit in the mouth. As frustrating as it is, let’s be honest, these six games that we’ve won, no one thought we could do that with who we have.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.