Raiders hope new linebacker becomes defensive leader

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract in free agency, has brought a no-excuses attitude to the team.

Newly acquired Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane addresses the media at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The question was asked with good intentions. The answer was equally cordial. But the steely-eyed manner in which Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane articulated his thoughts made it clear he was having none of the premise.

And it maybe offered a glimpse into the mindset of the Raiders’ new middle linebacker and why they are counting on him to be one of their defensive anchors.

Or, as coach Josh McDaniels put it: “Rob’s one of those old school football players that just wants to hit people. He’s not going to mind if his mouth or nose is bloody a little bit.”

The Raiders had just come off the field after a minicamp practice. June is typically referred to as pool season in Las Vegas, a nice way of saying it’s already getting blistering hot. But on this day, the presence of a pleasant breeze and fortuitous cloud cover provided ideal conditions.

Hence, the inquiry to Spillane about catching a bit of a break with the soothing weather. To which he offered a look that fell somewhere between bothered and offended. In other words, he was having none of it.

“We embrace the heat,” Spillane said sternly.

He didn’t stop there.

“We embrace the cold,” he said. “We embrace the rain. We embrace the snow.”

The point was obvious. If you’re looking for excuses or expecting an acknowledgment of something that could open a window to a mental challenge, real or perceived, Spillane isn’t your guy.

“Circumstance does not dictate our behavior out there,” Spillane said. “We know any given day we’re going to go out on the field, it’s going to be 100 yards long, 53.3 yards wide, so the weather doesn’t have any outcome on that.”

Granted, words don’t win football games. No matter how stern or pointed they might come across. But mindset is a whole other dynamic.

And in Spillane’s case, the fortitude he showed by completely dismissing the notion of a break in the weather could bode well. Especially on the defensive side of the ball, where the Raiders are beyond excuses and explanations for the lack of production over a far too prolonged period.

Simply put, it’s time to get better. And Spillane, a former Steelers defender whom the Raiders scooped up in free agency on a two-year, $7 million contract, is being counted on to be a big part of that improvement. On the field and off it, where his no-nonsense demeanor should land well with his younger teammates

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham already is seeing positive signs.

“You’re seeing them start to grow as a unit, where we get comfortable having the easy conversations but the tough conversations,” Graham said. “That’s what happens when you’re starting to build a brotherhood.”

Spillane had a career-high 79 tackles last season with the Steelers while playing a career-high 16 games. The 27-year-old former Western Michigan standout, a five-year NFL veteran, goes into his first season as an undisputed starter.

From the Raiders’ perspective, there is hope they are getting a player whose best football is ahead of him.

“He works every day extremely hard, good communicator … younger, hungry, loves the idea of being a Raider,” McDaniels said.

