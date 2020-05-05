Raiders hope retooled secondary will result in improved play

Pass coverage at the linebacker and secondary level has been a major weakness. According to Pro Football Focus, the Raiders were second to last in the NFL last season.

In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette (3) celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Indianapolis. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Arnette with the 19th pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 23. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

After a series of free-agent pickups and draft picks, the Raiders head into 2020 with a secondary that they hope is better equipped to deal with opposing passing attacks.

Coverage at the linebacker and secondary level has been a major weakness. According to Pro Football Focus, the Raiders have a two-year secondary coverage grade of 48.7 over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, which ranks second to last in the NFL.

There is reason for optimism heading into 2020, albeit layered with a sense of the unknown. Improvement depends on the development of promising second-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen and second-year safety Johnathan Abram and the play of two other starting positions likely to be manned by newcomers.

One of those newcomers is a rookie cornerback who many pundits argued the Raiders reached for with the 19th pick in the draft. While Raiders coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock believe they reeled in an old-school bump-and-run cornerback in Ohio State’s Damon Arnette, the pressure is on him not only to live up to his surprising draft placement but provide production and dependability at a critical position as a Day One starter.

If the Raiders did hit on the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Arnette, though, they could have the makings of a young, aggressive cornerback tandem with Arnette and the 6-foot-2 Mullen, who finished his rookie year with a late-season flurry. If they can excel as press-cover defenders, it will change the complexion of the Raiders’ defense.

The 4-3 scheme preferred by Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is much better and more flexible with cornerbacks who are able to jam wide receivers at the line and defend in one-on-one situations. That approach creates a comfort level to dial up blitz packages utilizing linebackers and safeties that might otherwise be in pass coverage.

The key is having two corners capable of defending their assignment by themselves.

Mullen offers much more certainty in that regard. Arnette will have to prove it.

The Raiders also added Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson in the fourth round, and while his 5-8 height red-flagged him as an earlier round pick, his tenacity, tackling ability and playmaking were compelling enough to plant Robertson firmly on the radar of the NFL.

Lamarcus Joyner, who is listed as a safety, played almost exclusively at slot cornerback for the Raiders last year. He’ll be a good role model for Robertson. Like the 5-8 Joyner, Robertson plays with a chip on his shoulder, and that aggressiveness can make up for his lack of size.

The Raiders also remain high on Isaiah Johnson, a fourth-round pick out of Houston last year who missed most of the season after fracturing his face in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson, at 6-2, switched from wide receiver to cornerback at Houston and arrived with the Raiders a raw prospect. He has size and athletic ability, though, and if he can put it all together he could get on the field this year.

While Arnette is the presumptive starter opposite Mullen, Johnson will be given every opportunity to win the job. That battle will be among the most watched in training camp.

The Raiders also have Nevin Lawson, a valued depth player, and Keisean Nixon in the cornerback mix, along with Nick Nelson, D.J. Killings and Dylan Maybin.

The two safety positions are likely to be manned by a pair of players who played a combined one game for the Raiders last season, although that is dependent on Abram, the strong safety, making a full recovery from the shoulder injury that cost him all but the season opener of his rookie season.

Abram brings promise and toughness. Damarious Randall, whom the Raiders signed as a free agent in March, is expected to start at free safety. On paper, at least, they represent an improvement from last season. With free-agent pickup Jeff Heath, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, and veteran holdover Erik Harris coming off the bench, the depth is improved as well.

There is promise with the Raiders’ secondary but still plenty of the unknown.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter