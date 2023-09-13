Raiders hope to build on Jimmy Garoppolo-led drive to end game

The Raiders’ late drive in their season-opening win was the first time they produced a clock-killing, game-clinching drive that exceeded five minutes since at least 2000.

To put in perspective how impressive the Raiders’ late-game drive was in their season-opening victory Sunday at Denver, consider this:

According to SportRadar data dating to 2000, it was the first time the Raiders produced a clock-killing, game-clinching drive that exceeded five minutes.

It’s a situation every team practices during the dog days of training camp and game-plans for every week of the season.

But preparing for it and pulling it off are two different things.

The value created by completing the task is something the Raiders can draw on throughout the season.

“One hundred percent,” coach Josh McDaniels said. “There’s many lessons you learn every game you play.”

Hence the satisfaction everyone in the visitors’ locker room felt after the 17-16 victory.

“As a coach, you’re extremely pleased with your guys for battling, being mentally tough and having that stamina to execute their job in the fourth quarter,” offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said, “because that’s really, at the end of the day, what separates wins and losses in this league.”

But as impressive as that Jimmy Garoppolo-orchestrated drive was, it was just one part of a fourth-quarter sequence in which a clutch trait that has eluded the Raiders for years was on full display.

It included:

— A critical defensive stand at the foot of their end zone;

— A long touchdown drive to take the lead;

— A defensive three-and-out to force a punt;

— And, finally, the 11-play drive to run out the final 5:08.

“We played some of our best football at the end of the game, which obviously you’re going to need in close games,” McDaniels said.

Ironically, the game-deciding sequence followed the Raiders’ two biggest mistakes of the game:

1) The end-zone interception by Garoppolo after the Raiders drove to the Broncos’ 1-yard-line;

2) And Luke Masterson’s roughing-the-punter penalty that gave Denver a fresh set of downs on a drive that finished with a field goal to stretch the lead to 16-10.

In the past, the Raiders would have melted in that situation. On Sunday they didn’t even flinch.

“We stayed calm,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said.

In the process, they might have provided a glimpse into what the future holds.

“There was a lot of mental toughness and resiliency required from our team in that situation, on the road,” McDaniels said. “And I thought our maturity showed up.”

The edge and fortitude, which spanned both sides of the ball, is something the Raiders cultivated throughout a rugged and competitive spring and summer.

“Just trying to make each other as callus as possible,” wide receiver Davante Adams said.

Added Garoppolo: “It’s been a big emphasis. Even when you get up, you’ve got to step on their throat.”

Their ability to harness that mettle could determine the trajectory of their season. For one week, at least, it was a strength the Raiders leaned into. And it followed a simple formula.

“Stick with the fundamentals,” linebacker Robert Spillane said. “Play football and trust each other.”

