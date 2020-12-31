Raiders hope Vic Beasley regains 2016 All-Pro form

Vic Beasley has not recorded a sack in four games with the Raiders, but there is still a chance he can be part of the answer moving forward.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles past Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In desperate need to create more pass rush over the last month of the season, the Raiders dipped into the free-agent market to reel in Atlanta Falcons castoffs Vic Beasley and Takk McKinley.

The two former first-round picks joined David Irving, another in-season pass-rush addition who had recently been reinstated by the NFL from the suspended list, as potential reinforcements on the defensive line.

The signings, though, have not have the desired effect. As dismal as the Raiders’ pass rush was before their arrival, it has essentially remained the same afterward.

That is the crux of the problem for a team that has just 19 sacks and 67 quarterback hurries over the course of 15 games. In the process, the Raiders have given up the fourth-most points per game in the NFL at 29.8 and coughed up three leads in late-game situations — including the last two games — to sabotage any playoff dreams.

An injury kept McKinley sidelined during his entire stay with the Raiders. Irving has played just two games, also due to an injury, and didn’t register a sack. Neither will play in the season finale on Sunday against the Broncos.

Beasley, who spent five seasons with the Falcons before signing as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans before this season, has gotten the most playing time, but he has little to show for it.

In 49 pass-rush snaps with the Raiders, the former eighth overall pick in the 2015 draft has produced only one quarterback pressure, according to Pro Football Focus, and no sacks.

Nevertheless, the Raiders are eager to see him one more time on Sunday against the Broncos before deciding whether to bring him back next season.

“His availability and his background in the league as a pass rusher is exciting,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “Hopefully he can answer the bell and be a big part of our future here.”

While Beasley has enjoyed his time with the Raiders, he isn’t necessarily looking at Sunday’s finale as an audition for a longer stay.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” he said. “I just go out there and try to perform to the best of my ability and try to help this team get their eighth win.”

He is keeping all options open. “Whatever the future holds, whether it’s here with the Raiders or wherever else, I’m fine with it,” he said. I’m just going to try to put my best foot forward.”

Prior to coming to the Raiders, Beasley played five games with the Titans and produced seven pressures and no sacks over 128 snaps.

The numbers with the Raiders and Titans are the continuation of the steep slide Beasley has taken since his best NFL season in 2016 when he had 16 sacks.

Beasley has not come close to that production in the four seasons since. After the 16 sacks in 2016, he’s put together seasons of five sacks each in 2017 and 2018 and eight sacks in 2019.

The increase from 2018 to 2019 was the impetus for the Titans to sign Beasley. But he slid back to the form of his previous two seasons, if not worse, and the Titans ultimately released him.

He landed with the Raiders soon after. It’s been a whirlwind to say the least.

“Going from one team to another, it’s a lot of things I can say I’ve learned,” Beasley said, reflecting back. “For one I can say I’ve developed a stronger mental toughness for the game.”

The key now is getting his body right, a process Beasley said has been hampered by injuries.

“I’ve got some nicks that I really need to get taken care of,” he said. “If I get healthy, I feel like I’ll be back to what I want to be and be able to play a level that I want to play at. And help a team compete for a Super Bowl.”

That might be here with the Raiders, although that could depend on what he shows on Sunday against the Broncos.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.