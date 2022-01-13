Raiders hoping to add to iconic playoff history

Football fans would be hard-pressed to name another franchise that has participated in as many iconic games than the Raiders — especially when it comes to the playoffs.

Franco Harris (32) of the Pittsburgh Steelers eludes a tackle by Jimmy Warren of the Oakland Raiders on a 42-yard run to score the winning touchdown in the American Conference playoff game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 23, 1972. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

File-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) loses the ball after being brought down by Oakland Raiders' Charles Woodson, right, while Greg Biekert (54) moves to recover the ball in the fourth quarter of their AFC Division Playoff game in Foxboro, Mass. Saturday night, Jan. 19, 2002. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Franco Harris (32) of the Pittsburgh Steelers eludes a tackle by Jimmy Warren of the Oakland Raiders on a 42-yard run to score the winning touchdown in the American Conference playoff game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 23, 1972. Harris' "Immaculate Reception" came when a desperation pass to a teammate bounced off a Raiders defender. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 1981 file photo, Oakland Raiders safety Mike Davis (36) runs off the field with the ball after intercepting a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe in the end zone with a few seconds left in AFC playoff football game in Cleveland. Mike Davis, the former Raiders defensive back who made one of the most memorable interceptions in team history, has died, Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was 65. (AP Photo/Brian Horton, File)

Ken Stabler, quarterback of the Oakland Raiders, looks downfield as he is pursued by Miami Dolphin defender Bill Stanfill with Oakland guard Gene Upshaw watching from the ground. Stabler?s passing gave the Raiders a last-minute 28-26 victory over the defending champion Dolphins, Dec. 23, 1974 in Oakland. (AP Photo)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) looks to pass during an NFL game against the Baltimore Colts, Dec. 24, 1977, at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore. (Tony Tomsic via AP)

It was the last game of the regular season that would decide the last teams in the NFL playoffs.

The closing minutes of regulation and the full overtime period were steeped in so much drama that the Raiders’ 35-32 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at raucous Allegiant Stadium Sunday probably deserves a catchy name by which to remember it.

Like the “Heidi Game” or the “Holy Roller.”

Football fans would be hard-pressed to name another franchise that has participated in as many iconic games than the Raiders. This is especially true when it comes to the playoffs.

Who can forget Franco Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” in 1972? Ken Stabler finding Clarence Davis through a “Sea of Hands” in 1974? Or “Ghost to the Post” (1977), “Red Right 88” (1980) or the “Tuck Rule” game against Tom Brady and New England that is coming up on its 20-year anniversary?

Here’s a look back at the Raiders’ playoff history and a reminder of why the pro football historians might not want to sleep on Saturday’s Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati wild-card game at Paul Brown Stadium:

Raiders in the playoffs

— Overall record: 25-19

— Wild-card round: 4-3

— Divisional round: 13-5

— Conference championship round: 5-9

— Super Bowl: 3-2

— First game: Dec. 31, 1967: Raiders 40, Houston Oilers 7. Ageless George Blanda (he was 40 at the time) kicks four field goals; Hewritt Dixon and Pete Banaszak top 100 rushing yards.

— Last game: Jan. 7, 2017: Texans 27, Raiders 14. Connor Cook steps in at quarterback for injured Derek Carr and completes 18 of 45 passes for 161 yards, with a TD and three interceptions in his second — and final — appearance in a pro football game.

— Biggest rival: Pittsburgh. The Raiders and Steelers have knocked helmets six times in the postseason, with each side winning three times. But Pittsburgh holds a 2-1 edge in AFC title game meetings.

— Raiders vs. Bengals: The Raiders also have a playoff history with the Bengals heading into Saturday’s wild-card game. They’ve met twice before, with the Raiders winning 31-28 in 1975 and 20-10 in 1990. Both were divisional round matchups.

— Longest playoff streak: 6 seasons. (1972-77)

— Longest playoff drought: 13 seasons (2003-15)

Five memorable games

(not counting Super Bowls)

— Pittsburgh Steelers 13, Raiders 7; 1972 AFC divisional playoffs.

On fourth-and-10 from his own 40-yard line with 22 seconds and no timeouts remaining, Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw scrambles to avoid pressure before flinging a desperation pass in the direction of John “Frenchy” Fuqua and … well, by now you know the rest of the story behind Franco Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” — called the greatest play in NFL history by NFL Films.

— Raiders 28, Miami Dolphins 26; 1974 AFC divisional playoffs.

Ken Stabler finds Clarence Davis through a “Sea of Hands” in the left side of the end zone in the closing seconds for the game-winning TD.

— Raiders 37, Baltimore Colts 31; 1977 AFC divisional playoffs.

Stabler comes through again, hitting tight end Dave Casper for 42 yards — “Ghost (Casper’s nickname) to the Post” — setting up the tying field goal in the final seconds of regulation, paving the way for the Raiders’ double-overtime victory.

— Raiders 14, Cleveland Browns 12; 1980 AFC championship game.

The play was called “Red Right 88.” With the Browns in position for a game-winning field goal in the final seconds, Cleveland quarterback Brian Sipe was told to throw the ball into frozen Lake Erie if his pass receivers were covered. Instead, he threw into the hands of Raiders safety Mike Davis.

— New England Patriots 16, Raiders 13; 2001 AFC divisional playoffs.

Tom Brady fumbles away the game and … wait a minute, oh no Brady didn’t. After further review, the recovery by Raiders’ linebacker Greg Biekert was overruled though Brady seemed to be tucking the ball back into his body and not trying to pass when he lost control of it. His apparent fumble in the snow was ruled an incomplete pass (per the NFL’s obscure “Tuck Rule”), leading to a game-tying field goal and New England’s overtime victory.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.