Raiders hoping to add to iconic playoff history
Football fans would be hard-pressed to name another franchise that has participated in as many iconic games than the Raiders — especially when it comes to the playoffs.
It was the last game of the regular season that would decide the last teams in the NFL playoffs.
The closing minutes of regulation and the full overtime period were steeped in so much drama that the Raiders’ 35-32 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at raucous Allegiant Stadium Sunday probably deserves a catchy name by which to remember it.
Like the “Heidi Game” or the “Holy Roller.”
Who can forget Franco Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” in 1972? Ken Stabler finding Clarence Davis through a “Sea of Hands” in 1974? Or “Ghost to the Post” (1977), “Red Right 88” (1980) or the “Tuck Rule” game against Tom Brady and New England that is coming up on its 20-year anniversary?
Here’s a look back at the Raiders’ playoff history and a reminder of why the pro football historians might not want to sleep on Saturday’s Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati wild-card game at Paul Brown Stadium:
Raiders in the playoffs
— Overall record: 25-19
— Wild-card round: 4-3
— Divisional round: 13-5
— Conference championship round: 5-9
— Super Bowl: 3-2
— First game: Dec. 31, 1967: Raiders 40, Houston Oilers 7. Ageless George Blanda (he was 40 at the time) kicks four field goals; Hewritt Dixon and Pete Banaszak top 100 rushing yards.
— Last game: Jan. 7, 2017: Texans 27, Raiders 14. Connor Cook steps in at quarterback for injured Derek Carr and completes 18 of 45 passes for 161 yards, with a TD and three interceptions in his second — and final — appearance in a pro football game.
— Biggest rival: Pittsburgh. The Raiders and Steelers have knocked helmets six times in the postseason, with each side winning three times. But Pittsburgh holds a 2-1 edge in AFC title game meetings.
— Raiders vs. Bengals: The Raiders also have a playoff history with the Bengals heading into Saturday’s wild-card game. They’ve met twice before, with the Raiders winning 31-28 in 1975 and 20-10 in 1990. Both were divisional round matchups.
— Longest playoff streak: 6 seasons. (1972-77)
— Longest playoff drought: 13 seasons (2003-15)
Five memorable games
(not counting Super Bowls)
— Pittsburgh Steelers 13, Raiders 7; 1972 AFC divisional playoffs.
On fourth-and-10 from his own 40-yard line with 22 seconds and no timeouts remaining, Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw scrambles to avoid pressure before flinging a desperation pass in the direction of John “Frenchy” Fuqua and … well, by now you know the rest of the story behind Franco Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” — called the greatest play in NFL history by NFL Films.
— Raiders 28, Miami Dolphins 26; 1974 AFC divisional playoffs.
Ken Stabler finds Clarence Davis through a “Sea of Hands” in the left side of the end zone in the closing seconds for the game-winning TD.
— Raiders 37, Baltimore Colts 31; 1977 AFC divisional playoffs.
Stabler comes through again, hitting tight end Dave Casper for 42 yards — “Ghost (Casper’s nickname) to the Post” — setting up the tying field goal in the final seconds of regulation, paving the way for the Raiders’ double-overtime victory.
— Raiders 14, Cleveland Browns 12; 1980 AFC championship game.
The play was called “Red Right 88.” With the Browns in position for a game-winning field goal in the final seconds, Cleveland quarterback Brian Sipe was told to throw the ball into frozen Lake Erie if his pass receivers were covered. Instead, he threw into the hands of Raiders safety Mike Davis.
— New England Patriots 16, Raiders 13; 2001 AFC divisional playoffs.
Tom Brady fumbles away the game and … wait a minute, oh no Brady didn’t. After further review, the recovery by Raiders’ linebacker Greg Biekert was overruled though Brady seemed to be tucking the ball back into his body and not trying to pass when he lost control of it. His apparent fumble in the snow was ruled an incomplete pass (per the NFL’s obscure “Tuck Rule”), leading to a game-tying field goal and New England’s overtime victory.
Raiders postseason results
1967
Raiders 40,Houston Oilers 7 (conference)
Green Bay Packers 33, Raiders 14 (Super Bowl)
1968
Raiders 41, Kansas Chiefs 6 (division)
New York Jets 27, Raiders 23 (conference)
1969
Raiders 56, Houston Oilers 7 (division)
Kansas City Chiefs 17, Raiders 7 (conference)
1970
Raiders 21, Miami Dolphins 14 (division)
Baltimore Colts 27, Raiders 17 (conference)
1972
Pittsburgh Steelers 13, Raiders 7 (division)
1973
Raiders 33, Pittsburgh Steelers 14 (division)
Miami Dolphins 27, Raiders 10 (conference)
1974
Raiders 28, Miami Dolphins 26 (division)
Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Raiders 13 (conference)
1975
Raiders 31, Cincinnati Bengals 28 (division)
Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Raiders 10 (conference)
1976
Raiders 24, New England Patriots 21 (division)
Raiders 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 7 (conference)
Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14 (Super Bowl)
1977
Raiders 37, Baltimore Colts 31 (2OT, division)
Denver Broncos 20, Raiders 17 (conference)
1980
Raiders 27, Houston Oilers 7 (wild card)
Raiders 14, Cleveland Browns 12 (division)
Raiders 34, San Diego Chargers 27 (conference)
Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10 (Super Bowl)
1982
Raiders 27, Cleveland Browns 10 (wild card0
New York Jets 17, Raiders 14 (division)
1983
Raiders 38, Pittsburgh Steelers 10 (division)
Raiders 30, Seattle Seahawks 14 (conference)
Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9 (Super Bowl)
1984
Seattle Seahawks 13, Raiders 7 (wild card)
1985
New England Patriots 27, Raiders 20 (division)
1990
Raiders 20, Cincinnati Bengals 10 (division)
Buffalo Bills 51, Raiders 3 (conference)
1991
Kansas City Chiefs 10, Raiders 6 (wild card)
1993
Raiders 42, Denver Broncos 24 (wild card)
Buffalo Bills 29, Raiders 23 (division)
2000
Raiders 27, Miami Dolphins 0 (division)
Baltimore Ravens 16, Raiders 3 (conference)
2001
Raiders 38, New York Jets 24 (wild card)
New England Patriots 16, Raiders 13 (OT, division)
2002
Raiders 30, New York Jets 10 (division)
Raiders 41, Tennessee Titans 24 (conference)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21 (Super Bowl)
2016
Houston Texans 27, Raiders 14 (wild card)