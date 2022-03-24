84°F
Raiders

Raiders host potential backup QB, add a veteran safety

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2022 - 4:23 pm
 
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) calls a play in the huddle in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Raiders on Thursday hosted veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian on a free agent visit. They also agreed to contracts with veteran safety Duron Harmon and linebacker Jayon Brown.

Siemian has played with three teams over a five-year career and appeared in 33 games, including 29 starts. Over his time with the Broncos, Jets and Saints, Siemian has a 13-16 record in his starting assignments, including a 13-11 mark in his three years in Denver.

Last year, Siemian was 0-4 when starting for the Saints while throwing 11 touchdown passes against three interceptions.

Siemian has thrown for 6,843 yards, 41 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in his career.

Harmon played the 2021 season with the Falcons and in 2020 with the Lions. But he was drafted by the Patriots in 2013 and spent seven years there, including three with current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, then a defensive assistant in New England.

Harmon has played both safety positions during his career.

Brown spent the past five seasons with the Titans (2017-21). The 6-foot, 226-pound linebacker made 39 starts, recording 382 tackles (248 solo), 9.5 sacks and four interceptions.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

Raiders add wide receiver, defensive tackle
