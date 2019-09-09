Raiders hosting official watch party on Las Vegas Strip

The Raiders are hosting an official watch party Monday night at The Linq Hotel.

The High Roller at The Linq Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Linq Hotel + Experience venues — 3535, ReMatch, Catalyst, and Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar — will transform into viewing areas as the Silver and Black take on the Denver Broncos at 7:20 p.m. Carnaval Court at Harrah’s Las Vegas, Chayo, Virgil’s and AmeriCAN at The LINQ Promenade also will host viewing events.

Fans in attendance will receive silver and black beads at five locations: 3535, ReMatch, Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar, Chayo and Virgil’s. The first 100 fans will also receive exclusive Raiders T-shirts.

Raiders alumni will be available for autographs at 3535 and Chayo, starting at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. Autographs will be available at ReMatch during halftime.

The Silver and Black’s Youth Ambassador, Raider Rusher, will entertain fans starting at 6 p.m. at ReMatch and will join some lucky fans on the FLY LINQ zipline.

Several Raider groups will be set up at different locations hosting raffles, games, and selling merchandise.

The High Roller at The Linq will have a silver and black light show.

