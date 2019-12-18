Raiders’ Hudson, Brown elected to 2020 Pro Bowl

Center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Trent Brown were elected to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Tight end Darren Waller, running back Josh Jacobs, left guard Richie Incognito and fullback Alec Ingold are alternates.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders have at least two Pro Bowlers and there’s the possibility — if not likelihood — of more.

Raiders center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Trent Brown were elected to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Going on injured reserve with his pectoral injury, Brown appears unlikely to play in the game, however.

This is Hudson’s third Pro Bowl selection, as he previously made it in 2016 and 2017. But it’s Brown’s first. Head coach Jon Gruden said despite Brown’s injury, his selection is a reflection of what he was able to accomplish on the field.

“To me, he’s the best right tackle in the game,” Gruden said. “Obviously, he’s a difference maker.”

“Trent, that guy is just a monster,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “When it comes to pass game, run game — I mean, you literally see him throw grown men eight-to-10 yards off the ball. It’s crazy what he’s able to do against some really talented people.”

The Raiders also have four alternates. While there’s a solid chance the alternates make it to the squad, at least two could be considered heavy snubs. Running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Darren Waller, fullback Alec Ingold and left guard Richie Incognito are the club’s alternates, and there’s a decent argument to be made that Jacobs and Waller should have made it outright.

Through 14 games, Waller has 80 receptions for 1,001 yards with three touchdowns. Jacobs has set a franchise rookie rushing record with 1,150 yards on 242 carries with seven touchdowns.

