Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow talks philanthropy, move to Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders players, including Hunter Renfrow, Alec Ingold, Josh Jacobs and Foster Moreau, are partnering with Three Square to help make sure those in need have access to food during the coronavirus pandemic. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What is Hunter Renfrow up to?

There’s more to the former Clemson wideout than catching passes in preparing for his second season with the Raiders.

Review-Journal video host Cassie Soto on Friday talked to the wide receiver, who discussed his philanthropy, playing for the Raiders and the move to Las Vegas.

You and your teammates are partnering with Three Square food bank of Las Vegas. Along with Alec Ingold, Josh Jacobs and Foster Moreau, you have seem to have a friendly competition. How did this charity rivalry get started?

“It was actually an initiative by Alec Ingold. He’s in the Vegas area right now so he’s around the community and is seeing what’s going on. He reached out to us and wanted us to partner with Three Square and it’s such a great organization because you can donate $20 dollars and it feeds 60 people. I know there’s a lot going on in Vegas, a lot of people are out of a job, the service industry and everything that’s involved, really to just get to those people in need and getting them some food however we can. That’s what it’s all about and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Why is it important for you to give back to a community that you haven’t really called home yet?

“Because they accepted us. Even when we were in Oakland last year you would see things out of Las Vegas and everyone was so excited and we’re going to be there for so long. It’s just cool to see how Las Vegas has come together over the last three years, over everything that’s happened with the [Oct. 1] shooting and the Golden Knights coming together, it’s really a special place. I just want to be a part of it really, and that’s how special it is and people around the world recognize it. I just want to play my part.”

The team’s motto is “Just Win Baby” but an alternate motto could be “Just Help Baby” because starting with Mark Davis, the Raiders have been embedded in Las Vegas. How do you look to him as a leader to help guide this organization to be better people on and off the field?

“Winning games is fun for sure, but it’s really about who you help, how you live your life and how you can just do things that can help another person. I think Mark Davis did a great job of starting that initiative with everything he did, coming right out of the gate when they came to Vegas and hopefully we can carry it along.”

How are you hoping something like this can uplift the city in a time of need?

“Just any way we can help. We have a platform, whether it’s warranted or not, and we just want to use our resources to help people because at the end of the day we’re all in this together. Especial this virus, it doesn’t discriminate, we’re all in this together so anyway we can help we’re going to try to.”

When things get back to normal, how excited are you to open up Allegiant Stadium?

“It’s going to be awesome! I went to Vegas for the first time a couple weeks ago, about a month ago, saw Allegiant Stadium and it’s like the Death Star. It’s black, I mean it’s amazing. Just to play for that city and the fans, it’s going to be out of this world. Hopefully we can put some wins together and make the playoffs and win a Super Bowl.”

