67°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders impressed with Division II standout safety Kyle Dugger

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2020 - 5:04 pm
 

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not as if Kyle Dugger got bored during his senior season at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne University. Even though he looked as if he was on All Madden mode playing against a bunch of guys on rookie setting, he never would disrespect anyone by giving anything less than his full attention.

But the dynamic safety had outgrown the competition by such a wide margin that he needed to find new challenges to keep improving. The NFL was emerging as the next step of his football journey, and preparing himself for that opportunity became paramount.

At 6-foot-1-inch, 217 pounds and with a fondness for contact, it wasn’t often that Dugger was physically challenged as his college career started to wind down. That was in stark difference to his arrival at the campus in Hickory, North Carolina, with a body still in catch-up mode after going through a dramatic growth spurt in high school.

In fact, Dugger redshirted as a freshman to give himself time to physically develop. The plan worked, and soon after he was racking up numbers and grabbing the NFL’s attention while amassing 237 tackles, 10 interceptions, 36 pass breakups, six forced fumbles and fumble recoveries and six punt return touchdowns in 42 games.

He was a man among boys from that standpoint.

Understanding the game better, being able to read and react and dissect and command the sport intellectually is a challenge he began embracing more and more. The edge he could create certainly would be transferable to the next level, where even the slightest advantage goes a long way.

It helped, of course, that all of that tapped into a side of Dugger he takes as much pride in as the athlete side. He studied engineering at Lenior-Rhyne with an eye on eventually becoming an architect. In many ways, the engineering background blended perfectly with what he was trying to accomplish in the film room and on the field.

Or, as Dugger explained: “In engineering, it’s a lot of solving problems, just based off will. You just see it, and you’ve got to do something about it. So fix it. That goes a long way, especially at my position, safety. You have to be the quarterback of the defense. You aren’t always going to have the answer for everything you see, so you have to fix the defense.”

The practical approach has certainly helped Dugger navigate the daunting challenge of the NFL draft process. At Lenoir-Rhyne, he stood out as a freakish athlete who sometimes appeared to be toying with opponents. Over the last month or so, though, he’s been among peers that are every bit as big and fast and athletic at the Senior Bowl and NFL scouting combine.

That he hasn’t blinked once in the elevated setting is telling. And it stood out to Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, who got a good look at Dugger at the Senior Bowl.

It’s what Mayock didn’t see from the small-school standout that struck him as much as what he did.

“I get a kick at looking in the huddle,” Mayock said. “You see Lenior-Rhyne standing next to LSU and Alabama, and it’s less about what they’re doing on the field and more about if it’s too big for them. We can see athletic ability and talent. Is it too big for you? It wasn’t too big for him.”

Dugger was a star at the Senior Bowl while flashing coverage skills, run defense awareness and the ability to play close to the line of scrimmage as a hybrid safety/linebacker to be deployed as a blitzer, run defender or pass coverage weapon.

He also felt like he belonged.

“There weren’t any misplaced feelings when I stepped on the field,” Dugger said. “I’m a football player. I’ve been doing it a long time.”

The physicality and playmaking are attributes the Raiders covet as they look for much-needed defensive playmakers, though he might not be around when their second wave of picks arrive in the third round.

The Raiders are expected to use their 12th and 19th overall selections to address wide receiver and linebacker, but Dugger could be a candidate to trade up for in the second round. He impressed teams with his confidence, demeanor and intelligence, and measured in this week with almost 33-inch arms and a wingspan of more than 78 inches.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
Raiders Videos
Gruden discusses hiring Rod Marinelli as the Raiders defensive line coach
During a media session with reporters at the 2020 NFL Combine, Raiders' head coach Jon Gruden discussed what he thinks new defensive line coach Rod Marinelli brings to the team and how the players will benefit from him being there. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden says Carr is "a heck of a player" - VIDEO
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses what he's seen out of wide receivers at the NFL Combine, his thoughts on quarterback Derek Carr's performance in 2019 and what his plans are for him in 2020.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Oklahoma LB Murray says meeting with the Raiders went well - VIDEO
Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray said he met with the Las Vegas Raiders staff during the 2020 NFL scouting combine and that the meetings went well. LSU's Patrick Queen and Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun may also be prospects that the team could evaluate. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran Product enjoying the NFL Combine Experience - VIDEO
Native Las Vegan John Molchon spoke to the Review-Journal about his experience at the NFL Combine, how his Faith Lutheran coaches prepared him to play on the offensive line at Boise State and what it's been like to see the city grow as it prepares to welcome the Las Vegas Raiders. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL Combine, Day 2: Taylor's Inspiration, Vegas' Molchon on Raiders Coming to Town - VIDEO
Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor spoke about what players have inspired him in his consecutive 2000-yard rushing seasons. Boise State offensive lineman and Las Vegas native John Molchon talks about the Raiders coming to his hometown and how the city is growing with professional sports teams. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
WR Ceedee Lamb promises to give Raiders all he has - VIDEO
Oklahoma wide receiver Ceedee Lamb confirmed that he has spoken with the Las Vegas Raiders and said he'd give them all he has if he is drafted by them. Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who could be drafted by the Raiders at the no. 12 spot, also spoke to media at the 2020 NFL scouting combine on Tuesday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders GM Mike Mayock on What Positions Need Improvement in 2020 - Video
At the 2020 NFL scouting combine, Raiders GM Mike Mayock discussed everything from how Antonio Brown left the team's wide receiver core without a key target, the upgrades the team needs on offense and defense, what he needs to do better as a general manager and what he saw out of the 2019 rookie class. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof takes next step towards completion - Video
Safety netting is being laid across the stainless-steel cable net of Allegiant Stadium in preparation for the ETFE roof installation. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Stadium Insider Rick Velotta discuss the safety netting and the overall progress of the roof.
Allegiant Stadium roof continues to be key feature - Video
On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal was given an updated tour of Allegiant Stadium. Seen on the tour, on the northeastern corner of the roof, was a tiny section of what eventually will be a 7-acre translucent plastic polymer roof.
Allegiant Stadium will undoubtedly be Las Vegas centerpiece - Video
As Allegiant Stadium readies to become home to the Raiders, it's no doubt that the 65,000-seat arena will be a centerpiece to the city of Las Vegas. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders beat writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Myles Simmons after his very first tour of the stadium.
Raiders could pursue Tom Brady in free agency - Video
Although the NFL free agency period doesn't open until March 18, many rumors have already been circulating regarding who will be the Raiders quarterback come the 2020-21 season. Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons discuss who the Raiders could pick up to replace Derek Carr, including Tom Brady.
Allegiant Stadium video screen will be largest in Las Vegas - Video
Outside of the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy, Allegiant Stadium's video screen will be the largest sign in the valley, approximately 27,600 square feet in area.
Raiders Potential Picks For 2020 Draft - Video
As the 2020 draft for the NFL approaches the first round of predictions for the Raiders picks have come out. Raiders beat writer Myles Simmons and Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto go over the potential players the Raiders will pick for the draft.
Raiders, Knights license plates favorites among Nevada drivers - Video
Fans of the Raiders have scooped up the team-themed Nevada specialty license plate at a steady pace over the first year of its availability, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the team’s charity.
Raiders know catching Mahomes is key to winning AFC West - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Raiders know that getting to the top of the AFC West means overcoming Kansas City and its electric quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes spoke about how he's handled his early success and his desire to stay in KC for his entire career during a media event during Super Bowl LIV week. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yesco builds Allegiant Stadium signs - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium have partnered with Yesco to build signs for the upcoming 2020 season when the team plays their first game. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Raider Lincoln Kennedy talks Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl - Video
Former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy says the 'Imperial March' should play for fans every time they walk into Allegiant Stadium
Goodell on how Las Vegas is embracing Raiders' move, possible Super Bowl for the city
During his Super Bowl LIV news conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on the possibility that Las Vegas becomes a host city for a future Super Bowl and how he feels the city will embrace the Raiders in the coming season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders have 12th and 19th draft picks, what did other teams do with those spots? - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders own the 12th and 19th overall draft picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto and Raiders beat writer Myles Simmons discuss what NFL teams with those same picks have done in previous years and what the Raiders are likely to do when on the clock.
Bird's eye view of Raiders facilities - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers took a helicopter tour over Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders Henderson headquarters.
The Las Vegas Raiders give back - VIDEO
The Raiders are not even in Las Vegas yet but are already making a big impact on the community, giving out hundreds of hygiene kits to local vets and pledging $500,000 to eliminate school lunch debt in Nevada. (Le'Andre Fox and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders and MGM Resorts announce partnership - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas Raiders announced their partnership Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020. MGM Resorts has been named the official gaming partner of the Raiders. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders help pack over 500 hygiene kits for local veterans - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to make an impact in the Las Vegas community, this time helping pack over 500 hygiene kits for local veterans. Raiders alumni in attendance included Jim Plunkett and Darren McFadden.
Derek Carr on the Raiders' Official Las Vegas Announcement - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts to the team's official rebrand to the Las Vegas Raiders after the announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.
Las Vegas Raiders React To Name Change - Video
The newly named Las Vegas Raiders react to the name change with the move to the city and how the fans are embracing the team's move.
Las Vegas Raiders official name change - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders official name change came on Wednesday, Jan. 22 with Allegiant Stadium as the backdrop for the announcement. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he can't wait to bring his new city a championship and is excited to get to work.
Raiders officially Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders announced that they will officially be known as the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
2020 NFL Draft plans announced - Video
NFL and tourism representatives have announced the plan for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, an event expected to be one of the biggest events in city history. Las Vegas Review-Journal's Cassie Soto and Mick Akers discuss the details, including staging areas and road closures.
Raiders Serve Lunch at Jack Dailey Elementary - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Darren Waller visited Jack Dailey Elementary to serve lunch and interact with the students (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL 2020 Draft Announcement - Video
The city of Las Vegas and the NFL have announced their plans to host the 2020 NFL draft announcement including multiple locations on the strip and a stage at the Bellagio fountains.
Jon Gruden Tours Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden toured the team's new home Allegiant Stadium for the first time.
Dana White fuels rumors of Tom Brady to Las Vegas Raiders - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White believes there is a real possibility he will be watching his good friend Tom Brady taking snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders from White’s suite at Allegiant Stadium next season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL’s Roger Goodell says Las Vegas could be Super Bowl City - Video
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday morning that Las Vegas has everything a city needs to host a Super Bowl, and more.
Allegiant Stadium Set to Open on Time - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board was informed during their meeting on Thursday that Allegiant Stadium will be completed on time.
Raiders PSLs sold out
Raiders personal seat licenses for Allegiant Stadium have sold out. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: 5G could enhance fan engagement in Allegiant Stadium - Video
The integration of 5G could help enhance fan engagement at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the future Las Vegas Raiders.
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
THE LATEST