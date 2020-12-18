Raiders’ inactive list extensive against Chargers

The Raiders will be severely underhanded against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24), Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25), Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) celebrate after making a big defensive play in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during a team practice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

As expected, the Raiders will be severely underhanded against the Los Angeles Chargers upon releasing their inactive list ahead of Thursday night’s game at Allegiant Stadium.

Four defensive starters — defensive end Cle Ferrell (shoulder), Johnathan Abram (concussion), Damon Arnette (concussion) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (concussion) have been deactivated.

To make matters worse, Nevin Lawson, who played in place of Arnette on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, is also on the active list. Lawson showed up on Wednesday on the daily injury report with an illness and did not practice.

The Raiders also activated linebacker Javin White, a former UNLV star, and defensive back Rashaan Gaulden.

The noninjury inactive player is backup quarterback Nathan Peterman.

