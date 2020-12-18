Raiders’ inactive list extensive against Chargers
As expected, the Raiders will be severely underhanded against the Los Angeles Chargers upon releasing their inactive list ahead of Thursday night’s game at Allegiant Stadium.
Four defensive starters — defensive end Cle Ferrell (shoulder), Johnathan Abram (concussion), Damon Arnette (concussion) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (concussion) have been deactivated.
To make matters worse, Nevin Lawson, who played in place of Arnette on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, is also on the active list. Lawson showed up on Wednesday on the daily injury report with an illness and did not practice.
The Raiders also activated linebacker Javin White, a former UNLV star, and defensive back Rashaan Gaulden.
The noninjury inactive player is backup quarterback Nathan Peterman.
