Raiders inactives announced for Chargers game
The Raiders, a healthy team heading in Sunday’s season opener, announced their six inactives for the Chargers.
Running back Brittain Brown, defensive linemen Neil Farrell and Matthew Butler, outside linebacker Tashawn Bower and linebacker Darien Butler and safety Isaiah Poloa-Mao.
Running back Brittain Brown, defensive linemen Neil Farrell and Matthew Butler, outside linebacker Tashawn Bower and linebacker Darien Butler and safety Isaiah Poloa-Mao.
