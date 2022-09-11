Raiders inactives announced for Chargers game

The Raiders, a healthy team heading in Sunday’s season opener, announced their six inactives for the Chargers.

Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) celebrates into the end zone versus the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Raiders have announced their six inactive players for Sunday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Running back Brittain Brown, defensive linemen Neil Farrell and Matthew Butler, outside linebacker Tashawn Bower and linebacker Darien Butler and safety Isaiah Poloa-Mao.

