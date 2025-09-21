80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders inactives: Cornerback out against Commanders

Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) adjusts his helmet during the team’s pract ...
Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) adjusts his helmet during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs as he tries to escape pressure from Los Angeles Charger ...
How to watch Raiders vs. Commanders in NFL Week 3
Raiders minority owner and Fox football analyst Tom Brady talks at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, ...
Hill: Perception outweighs reality in Tom Brady drama
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) breaks. Tackle by Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilm ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 3
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball during an NFL football ...
NFL Week 3 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2025 - 8:42 am
 

LANDOVER, Md. - The Raiders will be without cornerback Decamerion Richardson on Sunday against the Commanders. Richardson is inactive with a hamstring injury.

The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Raheem Mostert, defensive end Charles Snowden, tackle Charles Grant, guard Caleb Rodgers, and defensive tackles JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, who missed last week’s game with a concussion, has been cleared to play.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES