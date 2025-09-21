Raiders inactives: Cornerback out against Commanders

Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders with a hamstring injury.

Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) adjusts his helmet during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

LANDOVER, Md. - The Raiders will be without cornerback Decamerion Richardson on Sunday against the Commanders. Richardson is inactive with a hamstring injury.

The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Raheem Mostert, defensive end Charles Snowden, tackle Charles Grant, guard Caleb Rodgers, and defensive tackles JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, who missed last week’s game with a concussion, has been cleared to play.

