Raiders install shield logo at Henderson headquarters

Crews installed the first of two Raiders shield logos on the team’s 335,000-square-foot building that will house its headquarters and practice facility.

The shield logo is installed at the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility in Henderson, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility in Henderson, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Raiders officially left their mark Wednesday morning on their soon-to-be home in Henderson.

Coming in at 27 by 27 feet, the team’s long-running logo will be installed on the rear of the building Wednesday, according to sign company Yesco, which is contracted to install signage at the headquarters and Allegiant Stadium. An identical sign facing Executive Airport Drive, soon to be renamed Raiders Way, will be installed at a later date.

The first of the shields marks the second illuminated signage affixed to the building, after “Las Vegas Raiders” was installed last month on the south side of the structure.

The shield installation will be the second major milestone at the facility in the last week, as the first grass was laid on a portion of what will be three full outdoor football fields late last week.

In addition to the outdoor fields, the Henderson complex will house team executive offices, 1½ indoor fields, a weight room, a rehabilitation center, a cafe, a Raider Image retail store and a TV studio. The complex will cost more than $75 million to build.

Plans call for more than 300 employees working at the team facility, where the team’s operations will be conducted when it opens in June.

The 150,000-square-foot field house will have a ceiling height of 110 feet to allow for punts and kicks to be made without obstruction.

Once the team settles in to its new digs, plans call for bringing the community in and opening the facility to public and private events.

“The team really wants to be part of the community, and so it’s just not enough to say our address is Henderson and a lot of our executives live in Inspirada and Southern Highlands and all the rest,” Don Webb, Las Vegas Stadium Co. chief operating officer, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal late last year. “We want everybody to be Raiders fans, and one way to do that is to become part of the community. I see (the team headquarters and practice facility) as a vehicle to do that.”

