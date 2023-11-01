Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce meets with media, names his QB

“It’s a new day, a new era and a new chapter,” Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce said at his introductory news conference Wednesday.

Antonio Pierce speaks during a news conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Henderson. Pierce was named Raiders interim head coach after Josh McDaniels was relived on his duties on Oct. 31, 2023.(Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker coach Antonio Pierce congratulates cornerback Marcus Peters (24) after linebacker Luke Masterson (59), not pictured, forced a fumble during the first half of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker coach Antonio Pierce and running back Brandon Bolden (34) congratulate cornerback Marcus Peters (24), cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59), who forced a fumble, during the first half of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) speaks with linebacker coach Antonio Pierce before an NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Solider Field in Chicago. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Champ Kelly speaks during a news conference following the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. Kelly was named Raiders interim general manager after Dave Ziegler was relived on his duties on Oct. 31, 2023. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

It didn’t take Antonio Pierce long to lay all his cards on the table in his first news conference as the Raiders’ interim coach Wednesday.

“I was born to be a Raider,” the Southern California native and former NFL linebacker said.

He then outlined what he wanted to see from the team he now oversees.

“Tough, passionate, effort, energy,” he said. “Having that love for the game.”

Pierce replaces Josh McDaniels, who was fired Tuesday night less than two years into his tenure.

“We’re tired of losing,” Pierce said. “It’s not a good feeling.”

Pierce also said rookie Aidan O’Connell will start at quarterback for the team beginning Sunday when the Raiders host the Giants at Allegiant Stadium. He replaces Jimmy Garoppolo, who has struggled in his first season with the team.

The Raiders introduced Pierce as the interim head coach and Champ Kelly as the interim general manager after McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were fired.

By promoting Pierce to interim head coach, the Raiders are taking a page out of their 2021 playbook by promoting Rich Bisaccia from special teams coordinator to replace Jon Gruden.

The Raiders elevated Pierce to the position late Tuesday after firing McDaniels, who was 9-16 with the team.

The thought process is Pierce can be the tone setter and final in-game decision maker, with Patrick Graham continuing to run the defense and now Bo Hardegree running the offense.

Who are the Raiders getting in Pierce?

A nine-year NFL player and Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, Pierce was noted for his intensity and passion as a hard-hitting linebacker. His leadership and clout, which are well respected inside the Raiders’ locker room, are now expected to help immediately stabilize the team as it transitions to a new phase.

A native of Long Beach, California, the 45-year-old Pierce has been the Raiders’ linebackers coach for the past two seasons. He came to Las Vegas from Arizona State, where he served, among other roles, as the associate head coach and defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022. Pierce played college football at Arizona.

Pierce retired from the NFL and soon turned to coaching, with his first big job coming in 2014 as the head coach at Long Beach Poly.

