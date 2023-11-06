Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce reflects on 1st game

Antonio Pierce made a successful debut as the Raiders’ interim coach with a decisive victory over the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

A day after his first win as interim coach of the Raiders, Antonio Pierce speaks to the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce watches his team during a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When it was all said and done and Antonio Pierce could finally relax, it all hit him.

The whirlwind week that took him from Raiders linebackers coach to interim head coach, the rapid-fire 24 hours in which former coach Josh McDaniels was fired along with general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, and the change from Jimmy Garoppolo to Aidan O’Connell at quarterback. It almost seemed incredible that it all went down so quickly, only to culminate with a great week of practice and a responding 30-6 win over the Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“It was a lot, I’m not gonna lie,” Pierce said Monday morning, less than 24 hours after one of the biggest days of his life.

It all gave him a chance to finally take a breather when he returned home Sunday night.

“To be honest, take it all in,” he said. “To really understand what just happened. For myself, obviously, which was a big change. This organization, for our players and our coaches.”

Now comes two days off and preparation for the New York Jets, who visit the Raiders on “Sunday Night Football.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

