83°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce reflects on 1st game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2023 - 10:19 am
 
Updated November 6, 2023 - 11:51 am
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce watches his team during a game against the New York G ...
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce watches his team during a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When it was all said and done and Antonio Pierce could finally relax, it all hit him.

The whirlwind week that took him from Raiders linebackers coach to interim head coach, the rapid-fire 24 hours in which former coach Josh McDaniels was fired along with general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, and the change from Jimmy Garoppolo to Aidan O’Connell at quarterback. It almost seemed incredible that it all went down so quickly, only to culminate with a great week of practice and a responding 30-6 win over the Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“It was a lot, I’m not gonna lie,” Pierce said Monday morning, less than 24 hours after one of the biggest days of his life.

It all gave him a chance to finally take a breather when he returned home Sunday night.

“To be honest, take it all in,” he said. “To really understand what just happened. For myself, obviously, which was a big change. This organization, for our players and our coaches.”

Now comes two days off and preparation for the New York Jets, who visit the Raiders on “Sunday Night Football.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
3 takeaways from Raiders victory over Giants
3 takeaways from Raiders victory over Giants
2
Raiders roll in Antonio Pierce’s debut, talk about ‘new beginning’
Raiders roll in Antonio Pierce’s debut, talk about ‘new beginning’
3
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
4
Graney: Raiders don’t need Aidan O’Connell to be Superman
Graney: Raiders don’t need Aidan O’Connell to be Superman
5
Raiders report card: A’s across the board in rout of Giants
Raiders report card: A’s across the board in rout of Giants
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes down New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVit ...
3 takeaways from Raiders victory over Giants
By / RJ

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ convincing victory over the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in their first game since Josh McDaniels was fired.

More stories
Raiders clean house: McDaniels, Ziegler fired after Monday night debacle
Raiders clean house: McDaniels, Ziegler fired after Monday night debacle
Raiders-Giants line continues to move amid changes, sharp bets
Raiders-Giants line continues to move amid changes, sharp bets
Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce brings passion, pride to job
Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce brings passion, pride to job
Mark Davis says lack of progress led to decision to clean house
Mark Davis says lack of progress led to decision to clean house
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Raiders mailbag: Questions about Pierce, O’Connell, Harbaugh
Raiders mailbag: Questions about Pierce, O’Connell, Harbaugh