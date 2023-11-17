Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce speaks to the media
Ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Dolphins, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media.
The Raiders wrap up preparations for Sunday’s road game against the Dolphins. Interim coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media ahead of their Friday morning practice.
Among the topics he touched on were the release of fullback Jakob Johnson and the health status of left tackle Kolton Miller and cornerback Amik Robertson.
This is a developing story. Ch
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.