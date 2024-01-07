Raiders interim GM expected to draw interest from other teams

Raiders interim general manager Champ Kelly is expected to draw interest from multiple NFL teams with GM openings, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Champ Kelly, Raiders interim general manager, speaks during the press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kelly was elevated from assistant general manager to interim GM when the Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler on Halloween night. He’s expected to be heavily considered by the Raiders as the permanent GM, but could have other options, too.

By league rule, the Raiders must open their full-time general manager job to an extensive search that complies with the NFL’s Rooney Rules. That includes interviewing at least two external minority and/or female candidates.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has indicated he is open to letting that process guide him to an ultimate decision for the coaching job, which Antonio Pierce holds on an interim basis, and the general manager position.

Davis has also indicated he could be interested in creating a position above the general manager, perhaps a president of football operations, that would oversee the entire football operation.

The Raiders have told assistant coaches and staffers they will not be blocked from pursuing other jobs during the offseason. But the team is expected to remain in the loop if other employment opportunities arise.

Kelly was a finalist for the Raiders’ GM job that went to Ziegler in 2022. He was working in the front office of the Chicago Bears at the time, but impressed the Raiders so much that they hired him as Ziegler’s right-hand man.

Under the leadership of Ziegler and Kelly, the Raiders did impressive work the past two seasons rebuilding their depleted defense, including the signings of linebacker Robert Spillane, defensive tackles Adam Butler, Bilal Nichols and John Jenkins and safety Marcus Epps.

Offensively, the acquisitions of wide receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers and the drafting of tight end Michael Mayer and wide receiver Tre Tucker have been high points.

Kelly and Pierce are credited with the pickup of promising cornerback Jack Jones in November after the Patriots waived him.

Based on the updated Rooney Rule guidelines, the Raiders would be eligible for draft-pick compensation if another team hired Kelly as its general manager.

