Raiders interview Giants assistant for defensive coordinator

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham interviewed for the same job with Raiders on Friday. Browns assistant Drew Peltzing to interview Saturday for offensive coordinator.

FILE - New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham stands on the field before the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

The Raiders added to their growing list of defensive coordinator candidates on Friday, interviewing Patrick Graham of the New York Giants.

Also, the Raiders on Saturday will begin their search for an offensive coordinator, scheduling an interview with Browns tight end coach Drew Petzing.

Whoever the Raiders hire as defensive coordinator will replace Gus Bradley, who was hired to the same position Friday by the Indianapolis Colts.

Graham previously coached with the New England Patriots. His time there overlapped with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Petzing has no connection to McDaniels.

The Giants fired head coach Joe Judge at the end of the 2021 season and replaced him with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Graham is still under contract, though, which meant the Raiders had to ask the Giants for permission to interview him.

Petzing has been with the Browns the last two seasons. From 2014 to ‘18, Petzing held several roles for the Vikings, including as the assistant wide receivers and quarterbacks coach. He took over as the team’s wide receivers coach in 2019.

On Thursday, the Raiders interviewed Sean Desai, the Bears’ defensive coordinator in 2021, for the same position.

Graham also interviewed for the head coaching job with the Minnesota Vikings. But when Minnesota settled on Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, the assumption was Graham would return to the Giants in his previous role.

That could still end up being the case, perhaps with Graham using the Raiders’ interest as leverage to secure a contract extension and a raise.

By all accounts, though, he is a serious candidate with the Raiders. His addition to McDaniels’ staff would be viewed as a bit of a coup.

Graham is in his second go-around with the Giants after serving as their defensive line coach from 2016 to 2017. He left the Giants for the Green Bay Packers as their linebackers coach in 2018 before becoming the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2019.

He moved on to the Giants in 2020, where he took a New York defense that ranked 30th in the NFL in points allowed in 2019 to ninth in 2020. The Giants, though, slumped to 23rd in that category in 2021.

Nevertheless, Daboll made it clear he wanted to retain Graham if a head coach opportunity didn’t materialize. He expressed as much in his introductory press conference with the Giants.

“I’ve had a good relationship with Pat for some time in this league,’’ said Daboll, who served on the staff with Graham on the Patriots. “He’s very diligent. He’s smart. I think the players respect him. He understands different defenses. I have a good working relationship with him.”

Petzing is the first known candidate for the Raiders’ vacant offensive coordinator job. If hired, he would replace Greg Olson, who served as the offensive coordinator from 2018 to ‘21.

