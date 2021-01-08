Raiders interview Gus Bradley, Kris Richard for DC position

The Raiders are making progress in their search for a new defensive coordinator and have interviewed two coaches who have held that position.

The Raiders, looking to fill their defensive coordinator position, have interviewed Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and former Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys defensive assistant Kris Richard, a person familiar with the process confirmed Friday.

Bradley, who helped build the Seahawks famed Legion of Boom defense as the defensive coordinator from 2009-2012, has been with the Chargers since 2017. In between the Seahawks and Chargers jobs, he served as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-2019.

Richard worked under Bradley as the Seahawks secondary coach from 2010-2012 and eventually served as defensive coordinator in Seattle from 2015-2017. He was the Cowboys secondary coach and defensive play-caller in 2018 and 2019.

In Dallas, Richard worked with Raiders interim defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, who is expected to remain on the Raiders’ staff upon the hiring of a permanent defensive coordinator.

Bradley has a long connection with Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who hired Bradley from North Dakota State in 2006 to be his linebackers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

