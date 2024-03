The Raiders are holding a news conference to introduce two of their new free-agent additions.

Christian Wilkins, left, and Gardner Minshew, right. (The Associated Press)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) lines up behind center Ryan Kelly (78) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Indianapolis Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Raiders are introducing new defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew at their facility in Henderson.

The two agreed to terms with the team the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

