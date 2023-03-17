59°F
Raiders News

Raiders introduce Jimmy Garoppolo as new QB

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2023 - 9:01 am
 
Updated March 17, 2023 - 12:03 pm
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) second half of an NFL football game Sunday ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Raiders and Jimmy Garoppolo have officially finalized a contract deal, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Friday morning.

The club had an oral agreement with the veteran quarterback and was scheduled to introduce him to the Las Vegas media on Thursday but hit a snag in closing the deal. The news conference was postponed as a result.

By early Friday morning, both sides had smoothed out any uncertainties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contacts Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

