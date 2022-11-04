Raiders’ Jacobs likes Florida, misses benefits of being home

Of spending the week in Florida preparing for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said: “It’s cool … (but) there’s nothing like your own bed.”

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91) and safety Chris Harris Jr. (19) during the first half of an NFL game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

SARASOTA, Fla. — From a practical standpoint, it made plenty of sense for the Raiders to spend this week in Florida preparing for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Having played last Sunday in New Orleans, the process of returning home to Las Vegas only to come to Florida a few days later would have been counterproductive from a preparation standpoint.

All that makes sense. But as Raiders running back Josh Jacobs also pointed out, there’s always a downside even in practical situations.

“It’s cool, I guess,” Jacobs said of the weeklong trip. “Me, personally, there’s nothing like your own bed. Nothing like your own toilet. That’s kind of the biggest things I look forward to.”

That said, even Jacobs sees the benefits. Some of which go beyond football.

“It’s been cool to be with the guys,” Jacobs said. “Get to know a couple of more players. Some of the practice players came in earlier, so just to be able to kick it with them and move around with them.”

Waller questionable

The hamstring injury that has sidelined tight end Darren Waller for most of the past three games leaves his status for Sunday’s game as questionable on the injury report.

“He’s working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can,” coach Josh McDaniels said. “I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does. We’ll see how that progresses today on the practice field.”

Linebacker Divine Deablo (back, wrist) and defensive tackle Neil Farrell (knee) also are listed as questionable.

Help at cornerback?

Former Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones has cleared waivers after being released by Seattle. He’s a person of interest for the Raiders and can sign with the team of his choice.

Any move with the Raiders wouldn’t come until next week.

McDaniels pays tribute to Guy

McDaniels opened his Friday news conference by offering condolences to the family of Ray Guy, who died Thursday after a lengthy illness at age 72.

Guy, who played with the Raiders for his entire 14-year career, was the first punter drafted in the first round and is the only punter in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“We lost a great one in Ray Guy, who is not only a Raider Legend but truly a unique talent in our game, the history of our game,” McDaniels said. “He’s one of the truly great Raiders of all time, and we’re going to miss him.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.