Raiders-Jaguars game in weather delay

CANTON, Ohio — The Raiders’ coaching debut of Josh McDaniels was put on pause when a severe rainstorm rolled into Canton about 30 minutes before the scheduled kickoff.

The Raiders and Jaguars retreated to their locker rooms during warmups prior to the Hall of Fame game, and fans at Tom Benson Stadium were urged to seek shelter. The game is officially delayed. No new kickoff time has been set.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

