Raiders-Jaguars preview: Matchup between Heisman Trophy finalists spoiled

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs through a drill during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) prepares to warm up during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive assistant/linebackers coach Ty McKenzie, left, tests Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty’s (2) ball security skills during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) celebrates after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) attends the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Heisman Trophy finalists, from left, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Colorado's Travis Hunter, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and Miami's Cam Ward pose with the trophy during a college football press conference, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

The Raiders (2-5) return from their bye week for a home game against the Jaguars (4-3) and first-year Liam Coen on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The matchup was originally supposed to feature the top-two finishers in last year’s Heisman Trophy voting — winner Travis Hunter and runner-up Ashton Jeanty — but Hunter is out after hurting his knee in practice Thursday.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders vs. Jaguars

■ When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: Fox (Chris Myers, play-by-play; Mark Schlereth, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Jaguars -2½, total 44

Series history

Jacksonville won four of the first five meetings between the two teams in a series that dates back to 1996. The Raiders have since rallied and now trail just 6-5.

One of the more memorable matchups between the two teams came on Dec. 15, 2019. The Jaguars won 20-16 in the Raiders’ final game in Oakland, California.

Last meeting

Dec. 22, 2024 — Running back Ameer Abdullah scored the game-winning touchdown 3:34 into the fourth quarter to give the Raiders a 19-14 win at Allegiant Stadium.

Aidan O’Connell outdueled Mac Jones in a battle of backup quarterbacks, though Jacksonville rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. stole the show with nine catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Tight end Brock Bowers continued his brilliant rookie campaign with 11 catches for 99 yards.

Bold predictions

1. Bowers will have at least eight catches in his return from a knee injury.

2. Jeanty will have at least five receptions, matching or exceeding his season high.

3. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson will make at least two field goals of 50 or more yards and AJ Cole will average 50 or more yards on his punts.

Storyline

The Raiders are coming off their bye week. It’s tough to tell whether the break came at a good time for a team struggling to tread water.

Some injured players got a chance to heal, but the Raiders also had to sit with their 31-0 loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 19 for two weeks. It was a horrid effort that left the group scrambling for answers.

The Raiders need to find solutions fast. They pack their bags soon after the Jaguars game for a date with the Broncos on “Thursday Night Football” in Denver.

They will either go into that AFC West showdown feeling much better about themselves or facing the reality that their season is already over. The Raiders’ attitude will also be determined by what the team decides to do before the NFL’s trade deadline Tuesday.

When the Jaguars have the ball

Jacksonville has experienced some ups and downs on offense as Coen becomes the latest coach to try to get the most out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Lawrence’s completion percentage is down this season, but so are his turnovers. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham believes the 26-year-old looks more comfortable this year.

“He’s doing a good job of getting the ball out quick,” Graham said. “He has a lot of weapons out there with the receivers, the backs and the tight ends. The thing that’s strikingly different to me is his footwork. I’m not a quarterback coach by any stretch of imagination, but I watch a lot of them, and just the improvement of his footwork I thought has been really telling in terms of how he’s able to get rid of the ball. I think he does a good job of extending plays in terms of when he goes to scramble, stepping up in the pocket to throw the ball down the field. It’s really impressive to see that. So, he presents some challenges.”

Lawrence’s top target remains Thomas, who has 27 catches for 365 yards this season.

When the Raiders have the ball

The Raiders’ offense can’t be worse than it was against the Chiefs. The group ran only 30 plays, the fewest by any team in a game since the 1999 Browns.

The Raiders are at least expected to get back two of their top weapons this week. Bowers should return after missing three games with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers should also be in the lineup after missing the Kansas City game with knee and toe injuries.

Having both those players available should help struggling quarterback Geno Smith, who hasn’t looked comfortable this season. The Raiders need Smith to be at his best Sunday.

The Jaguars give up the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, but they allow the sixth-most passing yards.

Injury report

■ Jaguars: OUT: WR/CB Travis Hunter (knee), TE Quintin Morris (groin), S Eric Murray (neck), WR Tim Patrick (groin). QUESTIONABLE: LB Devin Lloyd (calf). LIMITED: WR Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder), LB Dennis Gardeck (chest), CB Jourdan Lewis (neck). FULL: WR Dyami Brown (shoulder).

■ Raiders: OUT: S Lonnie Johnson (fibula), QB Aidan O’Connell (right wrist). FULL: TE Brock Bowers (knee), DT Adam Butler (back), DE Maxx Crosby (back), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee), S Isaiah Pola-Mao (ankle/knee).

The pick

Raiders 23, Jaguars 21

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal