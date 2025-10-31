Raiders-Jaguars tickets going for less than $100 on secondary market

Raiders ticket prices on the secondary market have declined after the team’s 2-5 start to the season, including Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Raiders mailbag: Time for team to get serious about 2026 QB prospects?

Raiders fans cheer for their team as they watch an NFL game against Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders fans who have been waiting for the right ticket price to attend a game at Allegiant Stadium might be in luck this weekend.

The least expensive ticket for Sunday’s Raiders-Jaguars game on secondary ticket marketplace TickPick is $64. That’s 84 percent less expensive than the get-in price for the Raiders’ next home game, Nov. 17 against the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football,” according to TickPick.

The average purchase price for the Raiders-Jaguars game is $244 on TickPick, which is 51 percent less than the most expensive NFL game of the week — the Lions against the Vikings, which is averaging $500.

Raiders ticket prices on the secondary market have been declining after the team’s 2-5 start to the season.

The average ticket Sept. 5 for the Jaguars game, before Week 1 of the season, was $276, 12 percent higher than the average price Friday on TickPick.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.