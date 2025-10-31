Raiders-Jaguars tickets going for less than $100 on secondary market
Raiders ticket prices on the secondary market have declined after the team’s 2-5 start to the season, including Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Raiders fans who have been waiting for the right ticket price to attend a game at Allegiant Stadium might be in luck this weekend.
The least expensive ticket for Sunday’s Raiders-Jaguars game on secondary ticket marketplace TickPick is $64. That’s 84 percent less expensive than the get-in price for the Raiders’ next home game, Nov. 17 against the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football,” according to TickPick.
The average purchase price for the Raiders-Jaguars game is $244 on TickPick, which is 51 percent less than the most expensive NFL game of the week — the Lions against the Vikings, which is averaging $500.
The average ticket Sept. 5 for the Jaguars game, before Week 1 of the season, was $276, 12 percent higher than the average price Friday on TickPick.
