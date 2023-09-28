91°F
Raiders News

Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo returns to practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2023 - 12:56 pm
 
Updated September 28, 2023 - 1:02 pm
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to avoid after another sack by Pittsburgh Steele ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to avoid after another sack by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to the practice field Thursday, a positive sign that he could clear concussion protocol in time to play against the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Garoppolo suffered the concussion Sunday against the Steelers and has been in protocol since.

Coach Josh McDaniels said Garoppolo has been at the practice facility with teammates attending meetings during his time in protocol. His participation Thursday is another step in the right direction. But, as McDaniels said Wednesday, Garoppolo’s availability will come down to the Raiders’ medical staff.

“Again, it doesn’t mean that we know what the ultimate end result will be, but he’s doing good so far,” McDaniels said. “And that’s out of my jurisdiction, so we’ll just find out when they tell us.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

