Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play Sunday against Bears

Injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play Sunday when the Raiders travel to Chicago to play the Bears, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws under pressure during an NFL football game against New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is escorted out of the field during an NFL football game against New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The veteran quarterback suffered a back injury in Sunday’s win over the Patriots, leaving backups Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell to split first-team reps this week in practice.

The Raiders haven’t announced a starter for the Bears game.

