Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play Sunday against Bears
Injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play Sunday when the Raiders travel to Chicago to play the Bears, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday.
The veteran quarterback suffered a back injury in Sunday’s win over the Patriots, leaving backups Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell to split first-team reps this week in practice.
The Raiders haven’t announced a starter for the Bears game.
