Raiders News

Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play Sunday against Bears

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2023 - 12:22 pm
 
Updated October 19, 2023 - 12:29 pm
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws under pressure during an NFL football game agai ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws under pressure during an NFL football game against New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is escorted out of the field during an NFL football ga ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is escorted out of the field during an NFL football game against New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play Sunday when the Raiders travel to Chicago to play the Bears, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday.

The veteran quarterback suffered a back injury in Sunday’s win over the Patriots, leaving backups Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell to split first-team reps this week in practice.

The Raiders haven’t announced a starter for the Bears game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

THE LATEST
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a pass from quarterback Justin Fields as Minne ...
NFL betting trends — Week 7: Edge for Raiders-Bears
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com.

