Raiders’ Johnathan Abram ready for his first game

Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram is ready to make his professional debut on Monday Night Football.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram has waited a while for this opportunity.

He played just 34 snaps in the preseason, and they came in the first two games. That means for the last couple of weeks, Abram hasn’t been able to hit anybody.

That in turn has made him start to feel a bit impatient.

“I’m ready to actually just go out there and just show my teammates and show the world what I can do,” Abram said.

Figuring out how to attack an NFL offense is a challenge for Abram, though, especially considering that the Denver Broncos have a new coaching staff. That means Denver doesn’t have much relevant film for Abram and the rest of the Raiders’ defense to study.

“They’re a really good team,” Abram said. “We just have to eliminate the shots down the field, stop the run and we’ll be good.”

Most of all, Abram is looking forward to playing in front of what will likely be a raucous crowd.

“First game Monday night in the Black Hole — it’s gonna be crazy,” Abram said.

