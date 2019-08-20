Raiders’ Johnathan Abram’s wife says he’s annoying on ‘Hard Knocks’

Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram’s toughest critic of his “Hard Knocks” facetime may have been his wife, Bri’Anna.

Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram’s toughest critic of his “Hard Knocks” facetime may have been his wife, Bri’Anna. She poked fun at her husband’s bold efforts to trade barbs with coach Jon Gruden during the HBO show’s first episode.

“He was annoying,” she joked. “He annoyed me.”

She said her husband doesn’t think he’s a rookie.

“He’s a leader, like he doesn’t carry himself like a rookie, but I’m like you can do that with your teammates, don’t do that with your coaches or whatever,” she continued.

Abram defended himself, saying she and others didn’t understand his relationship with Gruden.

“Everyone knows how Gruden is,” Abram said. “He’s Chucky.”

