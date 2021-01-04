Raiders’ Josh Jacobs arrested in suspected DUI crash

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stands on the field against the Denver Broncos before an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan.. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested early Monday on suspicion of driving while impaired following a single-vehicle crash at the McCarran International Airport tunnel connector.

Las Vegas police said Jacobs, 22, “was impaired” at the time his vehicle crashed at 4:42 a.m.

“He was transported to a local hospital due to minor injuries resulting from the collision,” police said in a statement. “After treatment, he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for DUI.”

Jail records show Jacobs was no longer in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Jacobs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, issued a statement on the arrest: “No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment. We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged.”

The Raiders also issued a statement on the arrest: “The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs. The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time.”

Police said earlier Monday that the crash involving Jacobs was a single-vehicle wreck at the connector tunnel, which in turn caused a fender bender involving a vehicle that slowed for the first crash. No injuries were reported in the second crash, which was investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Jacobs was in Denver on Sunday with the Raiders as they finished their first season in Las Vegas with a 32-31 win over the Broncos. Jacobs scored a touchdown in the closing seconds to help put them in position to win the game on a two-point conversion throw from Derek Carr to Darren Waller.

The second-year running back, a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2019, finished this season with 1,065 yards rushing. In so doing, he became the first Raiders running back to finish with more than 1,000 yards rushing for two straight seasons since Hall of Famer Marcus Allen.

Along with tight end Darren Waller, Jacobs was one of two Raiders recently named to the Pro Bowl.

Jacobs was not among the Raiders who spoke to the media on Monday. Coach Jon Gruden did not get into details about Jacobs’ situation when he addressed reporters.

“We’re just aware of it,” Gruden said. “I will say that Josh is OK. I’m not at liberty to comment on it until I get more facts, but we do have word that Josh is OK. We are looking into the matter.”

