Raiders’ Josh Jacobs doesn’t play against Titans

After playing five straight weeks with a fractured shoulder blade, Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs was unable to play in Sunday’s 42-21 loss to the Titans.

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs toward the end zone to score against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

OAKLAND, Calif — After playing five straight weeks with a fractured shoulder blade, Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs was unable to play in Sunday’s 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The rest of his season could be in question as well.

Jacobs is expected to undergo an MRI on his right shoulder this week, and the results could determine whether the Raiders will shut him down for the remainder of the season. Jacobs revealed this past week that he’s been playing the last five weeks with the injury. He said he suffered the injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 but has played through the pain.

Jacobs did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was a limited participant Friday. The Raiders remained hopeful up to mid morning Sunday that Jacobs would play against the Titans. He made an appearance during pregame warmups, but was limited to walking around the field. He returned to the locker room by 11:45 a.m. Soon after, the Raiders officially ruled him out.

“I give him a lot of credit; he was really in tears today,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “He wanted to play. He took a shot to play, like he’s been doing. But the injury, we just wouldn’t let him go out there and play under these circumstances.”

Jacobs has 1,061 yards rushing — fifth best in the NFL — with seven touchdowns.

“He’s tough, man, he’s tough,” Gruden said. “He is a tough guy, he is a great kid, and he’s smart, and he’s a great competitor. Those are the things that people don’t see. Maybe they feel it, but he is off the charts when it comes to being on the mark in terms of his assignments, and he has a lot of pride in his performance. He’s the perfect centerpiece for our offense.”

With Jacobs out of the lineup, the Raiders leaned heavily on DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard.

