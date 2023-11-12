Raiders’ Josh Jacobs fires back at NFL after questionable fine

The star Raiders running back expressed displeasure after he was levied a substantial fine for what the league deemed to be a lowering of his helmet to initiate contact.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) makes it into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was quick to voice his displeasure Saturday when he learned he was being fined by the NFL for a play that took place during last week’s win over the Giants.

It didn’t take long for support to come from around the league.

Jacobs has been docked $21,855 for what the league determined to be a lowering of his helmet to initiate contact with a defender on a run inside the 10-yard line.

He was not called for a penalty on the ordinary-seeming play, but that didn’t stop the league from coming down on him with financial discipline.

Biggest fine from Week 9: The NFL docked #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs $21,855 for unnecessary roughness on this play. The league has been cracking down on lowering the head to initiate contact. pic.twitter.com/VaENJJEimZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 11, 2023

It was the largest fine of the week issued by the league.

“Y’all gotta chill with the (abbreviation for an expletive),” Jacobs posted on X, while tagging the NFL account.

Retired defensive star JJ Watt backed him up, teasing what he promised would be an honest dialogue about the league’s fining system on Sunday’s NFL pregame show on CBS.

“I’m all for making the game safer, I’m all for fining plays that are intentfully malicious, I’m all for protecting players,” Watt posted. “But we are STEALING MONEY from players for playing football.”

A highlight circulating on social media of how innocuous the play in question appeared to be had some questioning what a running back is supposed to do in traffic.

“They need to teach everybody how to play this new football,” former Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree posted. “Because I’m confused.”

The league informed players before the season it would be cracking down on what it calls impermissible use of helmets, especially by offensive players. Seven fines have been levied before Jacobs this season, including six on running backs, for a total of $193,325.

“It is a foul if a player: (a) lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent; or (b) uses any part of his helmet or facemask to butt or make forcible contact to an opponent’s head or neck area,” the rule states. “These provisions do not prohibit incidental contact by the mask or the helmet in the course of a conventional tackle or block on an opponent.”

The Raiders host the Jets at 5:20 p.m. on “Sunday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

