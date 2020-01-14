Raiders’ Josh Jacobs named Offensive Rookie of the Year

After a strong first season, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

On Tuesday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown past Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Despite sustaining a fractured shoulder on the first play of the Week 7 contest against Green Bay, Jacobs finished the season leading all rookies with 1,150 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns. Jacobs added 20 receptions for 166 yards to give him 1,316 yards from scrimmage. He accomplished it all in just 13 games, missing three of the last four contests.

One of the Raiders’ three first-round picks in 2019, Jacobs essentially rewrote the Raiders’ franchise rookie rushing records. He became the first Raider to rush for more than 1,000 yards in his first season, surpassing Hall of Famer Marcus Allen’s previous rookie rushing record of 697. Jacobs also set arookie franchise mark for most performances of at least 100 yards rushing at five.

Jacobs proved to be an elusive back, rushing for 686 yards after contact.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden consistently praised Jacobs for his performance and his toughness.

“He’s going to be one of the best complete backs in all of football, I believe,” Gruden said in December.

Despite a strong rookie class, Jacobs was the only Raiders representative on the PFWA’s All-Rookie team for 2019. 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was the 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year and the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

And while Maxx Crosby ranked second among all rookies with 10 sacks and had 15 tackles for loss, he was not named to the all-rookie team — beaten out by Bosa, Jacksonville’s Josh Allen, Buffalo’s Ed Oliver and Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants.

