Raiders’ Josh Jacobs ruled out against Titans

The Raiders have ruled out star running game Josh Jacobs from Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs toward the end zone to score against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

OAKLAND, Calif — The Raiders have officially ruled out star running back Josh Jacobs for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a shoulder injury. The rest of his season could be in question as well.

Jacobs is expected to undergo an MRI on his right shoulder this week, and the results could determine whether or not the Raiders will shut their rookie running back down for the remainder of the season. Jacobs revealed this week he’s been playing the last five weeks with a fractured shoulder blade. Jacobs suffered the injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 but has played through the pain.

“I’m not going to get into the extent of his injury, but you know since the Green Bay game he has certainly been playing through a lot,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said on Wednesday. “And it’s a credit to him, again.”

Jacobs did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week and was a limited participant on Friday. The Raiders remained hopeful up to mid morning on Sunday that Jacobs would be able to play against the Titans. Jacobs made an appearance during pregame warmups on Sunday, but was limited to walking around the field at the Oakland Coliseum. He returned to the locker room by 11:45. Soon after, the Raiders officially ruled him out.

Jacobs has 1,061 yards rushing this year — fifth best in the NFL — with seven touchdowns.

“He’s tough man, he’s tough,” Gruden said. “He is a tough guy, he is a great kid, and he’s smart, and he’s a great competitor. Those are the things that people don’t see. Maybe they feel it, but he is off the charts when it comes to being on the mark in terms of his assignments, and he has a lot of pride in his performance. He’s the perfect centerpiece for our offense.”

With Jacobs out of the lineup, the Raiders will lean heavily on backups DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.