Raiders’ Lamarcus Joyner out for Sunday’s game against Bengals

Part of the reason the Raiders are expected to activate recently acquired D.J. Swearinger and Dion Jordan despite both being on the roster for a short time is the state of injuries on Oakland’s roster.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams tries to break away from Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The team recently placed safety Karl Joseph and defensive end Arden Key on injured reserve, which is part of the reason why Guenther said the Raiders will have “all hands on deck this week with the guys we got.”

As for the injuries on the 53-man roster, slot corner Lamarcus Joyner is listed as out with a groin injury after not practicing all week.

Gruden and Guenther said Nevin Lawson along starter Daryl Worley have been working as the slot corner if Joyner can’t play.

“We train those guys to play inside and outside so it shouldn’t be much of an issue,” Guenther said.

The Raiders also have backup tackle David Sharpe (calf) listed as out for Sunday’s contest.

Elsewhere on the injury report, starting right tackle Trent Brown (knee) is questionable. He did not participate in Friday’s session after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wide receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris (foot) is also listed as questionable.

The Bengals have four players listed as out: star wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), tight end Drew Sample (ankle) and guard Alex Redmond (knee/ankle). Defensive tackles Geno Atkins (ankle/knee) and Bobby Hart (shoulder) are questionable.

