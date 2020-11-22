Raiders’ Lamarcus Joyner placed back on COVID-19 list

Amik Robertson and Nevin Lawson are the top candidates to replace Joyner at slot cornerback, as the Raiders welcome back seven defenders off the list.

Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner #29 is seen on the sidelines during the second half against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

Raiders slot cornerback Lamarcus Joyner was placed back on the COVID-19 reserve list Sunday morning and will not play Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a person close to the situation.

The other seven defensive players on the COVID list did not test positive Sunday morning and have been cleared to play.

It is not known if Joyner tested positive or is being placed back on the list as a close contact of someone who did. Joyner was put the COVID-19 list on Tuesday as a close contact of Clelin Ferrell, who tested positive on Tuesday. Joyner was activated back to the roster on Friday.

Rookie Amik Robertson and veteran Nevin Lawson are candidates to replace Joyner in the lineup.

Returning off the COVID-19 list Sunday are defensive backs Isaiah Johnson and Johnathan Abram and defensive linemen David Irving, Jonathan Hankins, Arden Key, Maliek Collins and Kendall Vickers. They had spent all week on on the COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts of Ferrell.

Linebacker Cory Littleton, who was put on the COVID-19 list last week, has not practiced this week and his status remains in question.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.