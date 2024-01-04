Raiders land 2 players on AFC Pro Bowl roster

Two Raiders have been named to their third consecutive Pro Bowl team, though a third is in jeopardy of having his streak snapped at six consecutive appearances.

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) run off the field after the coin toss with the San Francisco 49ers during the first preseason NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter AJ Cole have been selected to represent the Raiders in the Pro Bowl on Feb. 4 in Orlando, Florida.

Wide receiver Davante Adams did not make the team, which was announced Wednesday. If he is not added as an alternate, it would break a streak of six consecutive appearances.

Crosby earned his third straight selection. He is a candidate for defensive player of the year and was named an AFC starter at defensive end, along with Cleveland’s Myles Garrett.

Crosby ranks among the league’s top three defensive linemen in tackles (88), sacks (13½) and tackles for loss (21). He is the only defensive lineman to record at least 85 tackles and 20 tackles for loss in two straight seasons since 2000.

Cole has also been named for the third straight season.

“Such an honor,” Cole posted on social media. “I am truly blessed beyond measure. There’s so many people to thank who helped me along the way. Special shout-out to all my teammates who make it possible for me to do my job. Thank you to my friends and family for your unwavering support and thank you to the fans for the love and the votes.”

Cole ranks second in the league in net punting average (44.8) and has downed 33 punts inside the 20-yard line. He had four straight punts downed inside the 10-yard line Sunday against the Colts.

Cole set an NFL record in Week 9 with a single-game average of 63.6 yards.

Injury report

Offensive tackle Thayer Munford was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday’s injury report as the Raiders began preparations for the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Munford left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, and he’s also sick.

The report is just an estimate because the team conducted a walkthrough Wednesday. Running back Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) and tight end Michael Mayer (toe), who have missed the last several games, were the other two nonparticipants.

Crosby (knee), offensive tackles Jermaine Eluemunor (knee) and Kolton Miller (shoulder), center Andre James (ankle/finger), fullback Jakob Johnson (back) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (elbow/wrist) were all limited.

Crosby is typically limited in practices early in the week as he manages a knee injury suffered early in the season.

School pride

Zach Gentry has only been with the Raiders for a week, so the Michigan tight end didn’t want to overstep his bounds by talking too much trash about his alma mater advancing to the College Football Playoff championship game with a win over Alabama — even with three former Crimson Tide players in the locker room.

“I’m still a little too fresh around here,” Gentry said. “I don’t want to rub people the wrong way. But I knew.”

Gentry is still getting up to speed in the system and was inactive against the Colts. The 6-foot-8-inch former fifth-round pick of the Steelers signed a two-year deal with the Raiders and brings a different element to a solid tight end room for the Raiders.

He hopes to be available for the season finale Sunday, but then his attention will turn to his beloved Wolverines and Monday’s title game against Washington.

“I’m so, so pumped,” he said. “I watched in the hotel room. Still getting settled in and screaming in the room. I was really just hoping I wouldn’t get a noise complaint. But it’s so awesome to see those guys. It means a lot. I just hope they can close it out.”

