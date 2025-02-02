Raiders land OC fresh off national championship at Ohio State

The Raiders dipped into the college ranks to find their next offensive coordinator, though he also has plenty of experience in the NFL.

FILE - Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly laughs during practice in Carson, Calif., Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, ahead of Rose Bowl College Football Playoff game against Oregon. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

The Raiders are hiring Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Sunday.

Kelly spent last season as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator and helped the team win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Kelly previously coached Oregon and UCLA at the college level and the Eagles and 49ers in the NFL. He is 81-41 as a college coach and 28-35 in the NFL.

Kelly, 61, is known for innovative, quarterback-friendly offenses.

