Raiders land OC fresh off national championship at Ohio State

FILE - Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly laughs during practice in Carson, Calif., Mo ...
FILE - Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly laughs during practice in Carson, Calif., Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, ahead of Rose Bowl College Football Playoff game against Oregon. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2025 - 2:45 pm
 
Updated February 2, 2025 - 2:54 pm

The Raiders are hiring Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Sunday.

Kelly spent last season as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator and helped the team win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Kelly previously coached Oregon and UCLA at the college level and the Eagles and 49ers in the NFL. He is 81-41 as a college coach and 28-35 in the NFL.

Kelly, 61, is known for innovative, quarterback-friendly offenses.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

