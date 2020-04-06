Raiders Lawson, Mullen donate Chick-fil-A to hospital workers

Nevin Lawson and Trayvon Mullen teaming up to donate meals for hospital workers

Nevin Lawson and Trayvon Mullen partnered up with Chick-fil-A on Monday to provide more than 250 meals for emergency room COVID-19 response teams at four Florida hospitals. (BEST football LLC)

Two Raiders defensive backs are honoring the work of the first responders to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Nevin Lawson and Trayvon Mullen, who both grew up in Florida, partnered up with Chick-fil-A on Monday to provide more than 250 meals for emergency room COVID-19 response teams at four Florida hospitals.

Lawson and Mullen are donating the meals to Broward County hospitals Coral Springs Medical, Northwest Medical center, Florida Medical center & University Hospital.

